New plates in Kansas will emphasize renewable energy

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will begin issuing new personalized license plates Wednesday that emphasize the state's growing use of renewable energy.

The “Powering the Future” plates features wind turbines profiled against a sunrise.

Wind-generated power in Kansas grew six-fold from 2009 to 2018, and a report last year said the state was the nation’s top producer of wind energy, with more than 36% of total electricity coming from wind power, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

“I am pleased that this license plate design comes on the heels of Kansas being ranked first in the nation for percentage of electricity produced by wind,” said Gov. Laura Kelly. “At the same time, it is a display of an expanding industry that contributes so much to the economic fabric of our state.”

Residents can order the plates through their county treasurer’s office for $45.50, plus normal registration fees and taxes.