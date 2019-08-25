New overnight discounts at Louisiana state parks

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is offering new discounts on overnight stays at its 21 state parks. The state is also extending discounts made available last month for military and first responders.

Two new discounts apply to people 62 years old and up for stays at 1,500 campsites at 20 parks. Those have undiscounted rentals of $9 to $33 per night. The 62PLUS code offers 50% off campsite stays year-round. The SNEAUX discount lets seniors book four consecutive campsite nights and get the next three free, from Oct. 1 through Jan. 31.

The third discount is aimed at families and offers 15% off weeknight, offseason rentals of about 200 cabins at 15 parks. Without discounts, cabin rentals range from $85 to $150 per weeknight. The GETOUTSIDE code is valid for overnight stays Mondays through Thursdays only from Sept. 1 through Jan. 31.

Locations and rates are available online.

The discounts are valid using the Louisiana State Parks online reservations system at www.ReserveLaStateParks.com. They cannot be stacked with other discounts, and identification for the 62PLUS and SNEAUX discounts will be required at check-in.

The military and first responder discounts announced July 4 were originally scheduled through the end of this year. They are being extended indefinitely, Office of State Parks spokeswoman Sharon Broussard said in an email. She said the discounts announced Wednesday also will run for the foreseeable future.