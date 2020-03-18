New delivery business comes in handy during pandemic

With more people staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, personal delivery services such as Quick CT can become a lifesaver.

Quick CT is a new business developed by two women — Tracy Molero and Claudia Ramirez — that serves Darien as well as all of Fairfield County.

“Our business helps families around Fairfield County with grocery and retail shopping, personal items such as delivering documents, delivering keys to Realtors, and pharmacy shopping such as delivering prescription medicine,” said Molero, adding that no job is too small.

“This is a good help to our elders in the community and to people who struggle every day to be in two places at the same time,” she added.

Quick CT lays out the money for the item ahead of time, and then charges customers at the door — once they receive and inspect the items.

“Basically, we go to any store the customer wants us to, pay, and deliver to any address the customer provides us,” Molero said.

The business is open seven days a week, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. There is a small staff of drivers, who each use their own car. To contact Quick CT, visit https://quick-fc.com/, Quick.ct on Facebook, or call 475-259-5337.

About the owners

Both Molero, 26, and Ramiz, 35, came to the U.S. five years ago, and now live in Stamford. Molero is from Peru and Ramirez is from Columbia. Their native language is Spanish.

In their native countries, Molero worked for a cell phone company and Ramirez was an accountant.

The two women met each other while working for a cleaning company.

“We used to do house cleaning and we made a good friendship, since we see life the same way,” Molero said. “We came to this country not just to work, but to make lives successful for us and for our families.”

When Molero first came to the U.S., she worked at McDonald’s.

“My first words in English was in McDonald’s,” she said.

Molero, who has a 10-year-old son, said she wanted to learn English in order to be able to help him with his homework.

Both she and Ramirez graduated from the Stamford Adult & Continuing Education program. It was there that they became fluent in English.

“We have the same dream — to help people,” Molero said. “We both encouraged each other to study English, and to get a driver’s license.”

Molero said she and Ramirez — a mother with two teenagers — realized there was a need for this type of business early on.

“Everybody has many things to do during the day and everybody needs help,” she said. “We want to make a difference — to make their life easier.”

“Our baby”

Molero said Quick CT aims to help local businesses and residents connect, especially during hard times like the present.

“It’s hard for businesses because they are losing customers, and it’s hard for neighbors because they are scared about what’s going on now in the world, so we want to keep everybody connected,” she said.

Molero said when she and Ramirez initially told friends and family about their business idea, they were told that in order to be successful, they had to be born in the U.S.

“But for us, we never gave up,” Molero said. “We came here to work hard. We want to grow now, and show people we came to this country to be successful and change lives — not just our own.”

“This is our baby,” said Molero, referring to Quick CT.

sfox@darientimes.com