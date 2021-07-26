New dance instructor announced at the Darien Arts Center July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 2:31 p.m.
The Darien Arts Center has announced the addition of professional ballet dancer Claire Mazza as part of an expansion to the arts center's dance program, which will take place in the arts center's newly renovated Weatherstone Studio this fall. Mazza joins the arts center's dance program, which offers people, who are ages 3-years-old through adults, the opportunity to train in one of the dance spaces in Fairfield County, in Connecticut, and to participate in multiple performances throughout the year. The dance classes at the arts center begin on Tuesday, September 7. Find out more, and sign up for the classes on the arts center's website at darienarts.org, or call the arts center at (203) 655-8683. Email the arts center's Dance Director Bonnie Gombos at bonnie@darienarts.org for questions about the arts center's dance classes. The arts center is located at 2 Renshaw Road in the town, behind the town's hall.
