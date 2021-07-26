New dance instructor announced at the Darien Arts Center

DARIEN - Professional ballet dancer Claire Mazza is joining the Darien Arts Center as part of an expansion to its dance program, which will take place in the center’s newly renovated Weatherstone Studio this fall.

The center’s dance program offers programs for children starting at 3 years old through adults and the opportunity to participate in multiple performances throughout the year.

A native New Yorker, Mazza began her dance training at the School of American Ballet. While immersing herself in the Balanchine style, Mazza studied privately with Francois Perron, focusing on the classical French technique, and attended Studio Maestro (currently Manhattan Youth Ballet).

Upon graduating and after performing with the Manhattan Youth Ballet Studio Company, Mazza launched her professional career dancing with Les Grands Ballet Canadiens de Montreal, Brooklyn Ballet, the North Carolina Dance Theatre, Richmond Ballet, Morales Dance, Staten Island Ballet, the St. Peter’s Dance Company, Dances Patrelle, and Cello Pointe.

Mazza was also a soloist with Connecticut Ballet for many years. She is currently a soloist with the New York City based company Ballets With a Twist and the Kathryn Posin Dance Company.

Mazza’s ballet repertoire spans from classical to contemporary works. She recently performed as a principal in Ballet Choreographer George Balanchine’s “Who Cares?” and starred as the character of Titania in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Mazza has also been seen dancing in television productions such as “Kings,” “Royal Pains” and “Elementary.”

Mazza has been teaching dance to students for the past 10 years. Mazza co-founded the nonprofit organization, East Coast Contemporary Ballet, in 2019.

Mazza is teaching ballet on Wednesdays, for students, who are in the sixth grade through the eighth grade, from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., and company ballet from 6:45 to 8 p.m., also on Wednesdays. The dance classes at the arts center begin on Sept. 7.

Classes for students ages 3 and older include ballet, jazz, hip hop, Broadway dance, lyrical jazz, contemporary dance, pointe and boys ballet, which is new for the arts center’s offerings.

View the class offerings, and the rest of the class offerings at the arts center by visiting darienarts.org.

