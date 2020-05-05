New company announces headquarters expansion to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A digital marketing company is relocating its headquarters in Baton Rouge as part of an expansion, state economic officials said Tuesday.

Click Here Digital will move from its current smaller facility to a 15,200-square-foot site on two acres along Interstate 12, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the company's CEO, Bo White, announced.

The company is investing $1.2 million to renovate the site which is on two acres along Interstate 12, Edwards said. With the larger space, Click Here Digital will keep 63 existing jobs and add 100 new jobs to the payroll with an average annual salary of $52,000 plus benefits, Louisiana Economic Development said.

“In these uncertain times, it gives us great encouragement to see businesses continue to expand and renew their confidence in our state,” Edwards said in a statement. “With its new headquarters, Click Here Digital is bringing great new opportunities to our people."

Click Here Digital was founded in Baton Rouge in 1993. The company provides clients with search engine marketing, search engine and website optimization, social media advertising, digital video advertising and other services. Its clients include those in the legal, automotive, medical and e-commerce areas.

“We continue to invest in ourselves, our tech, our people, and Baton Rouge,” White said. “This new campus will allow us the room to continue our growth curve and sustain our trajectory to remain a leading digital business in Louisiana.”

Click Here Digital and the state's economic officials began discussing the company's plans to expand back in September. As part of an incentive package, the company will get a $150,000 performance-based grant to offset facility, relocation and training costs.