New coach named for Darien High School football

Darien's Mike Forget talks with a player during a practice at Darien High School on Oct. 18, 2018. Forget, who has been Darien's defensive coordinator, was named the new head coach of the football program on Monday.

Darien High Blue Wave assistant and veteran coach Mike Forget has been named the new head football coach at Darien High School for the 2020 season. Forget has spent the last eight seasons as defensive coordinator for Rob Trifone. He is currently a physical education teacher at Fairfield Ludlowe High School.

Because the interview process was not able to be completed, the district has decided to make the head football coach a one-year position to allow the interview process to have the opportunity to be fully executed next year. A full and open search will take place at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Below is Coach Forget’s statement regarding today’s announcement:

“I'm very honored and humbled to accept the position of head football coach at Darien. It's such a privilege to coach this storied program. I've been deeply moved by the support I have received from Alumni and members of the community throughout the process,” Forget said.

I share this honor with all who have helped me become the coach I am along the way. From all of the players I have coached, my high school coach Bobby Caliscibetta, right down to coach Trifone. It’s tough to follow a legend, but I believe that he will always be there for me,” he said.

Forget replaces Coach Rob Trifone, who has led the Darien football program for the past 13 years, who informed his team in January he is stepping down as head coach.

Since he took over as head coach in 2007, Trifone’s Blue Wave has compiled a 129-26 record with four FCIAC and three state championships. Darien earned the state’s final No. 1 ranking for three straight seasons from 2015 to 2017.