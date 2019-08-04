https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/New-bike-pedestrian-pathway-connects-Newington-14279515.php
New bike/pedestrian pathway connects Newington, Dover
DOVER, N.H. (AP) — There's a new bike and pedestrian pathway in New Hampshire connecting Newington and Dover across Little Bay.
The pathway opened Friday. It's across the northbound Little Bay Bridge, constructed in response to the emergency closure of the General Sullivan Bridge last fall due to structural deficiencies.
Motor vehicles are not permitted on the new pathway.
