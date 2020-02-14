New bicentennial category added to PicDarien contest

The Darien Art Center has included a special new category in its annual smartphone photo contest this year. The Darien Bicentennial category was newly created to honor and embrace the significance of the town’s 200th anniversary in 2020. Additionally, Pic Darien is accepting photo entries from both adults and children in the following categories; Landscapes; Seascapes; People; Pets; Sports; Architecture; Food and Drink; Abstract; and Nature & Flora.

“Although we love to receive entries from all over the world in multiple other categories, we were especially excited to include the Darien Bicentennial category this year. We know that there are a lot of people taking amazing photographs of our beautiful and historic town, and can’t wait to see the submissions in this category,” said Pic Darien Chair Andrea Jackson.

Contestants may submit their smartphone photos for cash prizes at darienarts.org until Feb. 29. Photos do not need to be taken in Darien. The contest is open to all; there are no age restrictions and contestants are not required to live in Darien. As in previous years, the contest will be judged blindly, without the judges knowing the identity of the contestants.

Jon Zagrodzky is judging the Darien Bicentennial category. In addition to serving as chairman of Darien’s Board of Finance, he has shared his extensive skills and time with many civic organizations in Darien, Darien Town and Police Pension boards, the Public Works Garage Building Committee and the Darien Historical Society, serving as its president. His dedication and love for Darien, in addition to his depth of interest in the town’s history, give him the expertise to judge submissions in this Bicentennial category, an announcement said.

Participants may enter Pic Darien either as a student (ages 17 and under) or as an adult (ages 18 and over). Fee to enter the contest is $10 per photo. Contestants may enter multiple times. First place cash prizes ($100) will be awarded to students and adults in all categories. Winners will be notified in April and all entries will be showcased in the 2020 Pic Darien slideshow. To find out more, visit darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road.