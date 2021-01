MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A janitor at a Staten Island, New York, hospital faces prison after he admitted trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenager, who turned out to be a police detective.

John Emilio, 43, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to endanger the welfare of children. Under terms of a plea agreement with Burlington County prosecutors, he will face a 3-year prison term when he's sentenced in March.