New York, Connecticut governors discuss better cooperation

WILSON, N.Y. (AP) — While fishing for steelhead trout on Lake Ontario, the governors of New York and Connecticut say they chatted about how their states can work more closely together, including when responding to emergencies.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday he and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a fellow Democrat, discussed setting up drills for emergency responders from both states so they can become more familiar with each other's practices. Lamont says the joint training exercises could begin this fall.

The governors say they discussed other issues of interest to both states, including cyber security, transportation and marijuana legalization.

In office for seven months, Lamont has been reaching out to neighboring governors. He had met Cuomo once before at a news conference.

Cuomo presented Lamont with a fishing rod and tackle box.