New Republican Oregon lawmaker sworn in to represent Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's capital city has a new state representative.

Republican Raquel Moore-Green was sworn in Thursday to replace a vacancy in the House of Representatives. She will represent the areas of South Salem and Turner through 2020.

Moore-Green was appointed by Marion County commissioners earlier this week to replace former Republican Rep. Denyc (Denise) Boles. Boles resigned her seat earlier this year after she was tapped to fill a vacancy in the Senate.

Moore-Green owns a consulting company and has lived in the Salem area for nearly 25 years. She says it's an "honor and a privilege" to have been nominated and that she hopes to "hit the ground running."