New Orleans schools chief finalists from all 3 U.S. coasts

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Orleans Parish School Board has chosen an Alabama school superintendent, an official of a Los Angeles nonprofit and a Florida educational consultant as finalists for superintendent of a system made up largely of charter schools.

A news release sent Wednesday identified them as Avis Williams, Marshall Tuck and Andre L. Wright. Williams is superintendent of Selma City Schools in Alabama. Tuck works for a non-profit organization called Great Public Schools Now, which says its aim is improving Los Angeles public schools for children living in poverty. Wright is an educational specialist at MGT Consulting in Tampa, Florida.