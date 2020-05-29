New Orleans likely to lag state in reopenings amid virus

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans will likely ease restrictions on gatherings and businesses more slowly than the rest of Louisiana as the fight against the new coronavirus continues, a city health official said Friday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday whether Louisiana will further ease restrictions when current emergency orders expire June 5.

But New Orleans — where huge Mardi Gras crowds in late February are suspected of contributing to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak — will likely move more slowly than the state, city health department director Jennifer Avegno said.

“New Orleans has to be more careful,” Avegno said during a live-streamed news conference. “Because what happens regionally affects us more than it does a lot of other places. Not just regionally within Louisiana but regionally within the Gulf South.”

One concern she cited were large Memorial Day gatherings along the Gulf Coast in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi that might have involved New Orleans residents. She noted a photo of large gatherings on a northwest Florida beach.

“There is no social distancing. This kind of sight gives public health folks a whole lot of heartburn,” Avegno said. “I don't know how many New Orleanians went to Pensacola Beach, Gulf Shores, Bay St. Louis, but I know it was more than a few."

City officials want more time to collect and analyze data to determine the effect of New Orleans residents' visits to such Memorial Day events before further loosening restrictions.

Prohibitions on dining in restaurants, church services and services at hair and nail salons were among the restrictions that ended last month in the city and the state. The next step — based on Phase 2 of White House guidelines — could mean reopening schools, restarting organized youth activities and, with limited capacity, reopening bars.

The state did not have its usual daily updated figures on testing and confirmed cases in Louisiana on Friday, citing technical problems. However, the number of deaths related to COVID-19 was updated to 2,661, up from 2,635 a day earlier. And hospitalizations — a key factor in the state's decisions on whether to loosen restrictions — continued to fall, dropping to 714 from 761 a day earlier.

The latest available figures put the number of confirmed cases at a little over 7,000. Neighboring Jefferson Parish had more than 7,400.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.

