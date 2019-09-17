New Orleans' Storyland reopening date set after renovation

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans' Storyland will reopen Sept. 28, with an $800,000 renovation nearly complete. It's the first makeover in 35 years for the 60-year-old playground in City Park.

The playground has been closed since July. A news release Monday announced the reopening date.

The redo includes three new exhibits and updates to others. Officials say a fourth new exhibit will be added later.

The playground's accordion-playing alligator now leads a musical grouping with xylophones and flower-shaped drums for kids to play. Another new exhibit is Humpty Dumpty's playhouse, with giant Legos. The third is the fable of the tortoise and the hare, including a tortoise shell big enough for even grown-ups to crawl into.

Admission to Storyland will go up from $4 to $5.