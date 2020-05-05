New Orleans: Demo of buildings near Hard Rock can proceed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — In an important step to finally demolishing the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel, the city has given the go-ahead to bring down three nearby buildings to give space for the hotel demolition to proceed, city officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The hotel partially collapsed in October, killing three workers and sending construction debris billowing into the streets. Two construction cranes that had been leaning precariously over the project were brought down days later with explosives but the rest of the building has remained standing for months as the city and the developer argued about how best to bring it down.

Then on April 30, the hotel developer, 1031 Canal Street Development, received a permit to demolish the 18-story building piece-by-piece using cranes.

To facilitate the hotel demolition, the city's fire chief, Tim McConnell, Tuesday ordered that three nearby buildings be demolished as well. In his order the fire chief said that in order to demolish the hotel safely cranes would have to be positioned in the exact footprint of the nearby buildings.

In a news release, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she did not want the families of the victims to go through “any more obstacles to get this building taken down." The bodies of two of the three people who died in the building have not yet been recovered.

“At the end of the day the most important thing is to retrieve the remains of our people," she said.

The developers have said they could have the bodies recovered from the site within 30 days and the entire structure removed within six months once the demolition begins.