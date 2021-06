JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Lottery winners will be kept secret — unless they ask for publicity — under a law signed Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson that reverses the lottery's long-time promotional policy.

The new law, which takes effect Aug. 28, makes it a misdemeanor crime for lottery officials and contractors to publicly release the names, addresses or other identifying information about winners. Violations are punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of as much as $2,000.