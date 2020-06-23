New Mexico urging visitors to use masks to stop virus spread

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is under a state order for residents and travelers to wear masks in public places, but visitors to Santa Fe continue to stroll through the city's downtown with uncovered faces.

City officials plan to post signs by this weekend encouraging the use of face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus, The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Monday.

Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, expects to have 50 signs posted downtown.

“I think we’re guilty of not properly advising people yet," Randall said.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spelled out the statewide rule in a May 15 public health order that said masks are required in public places, with exceptions for eating, drinking, exercising and medical requirements.

The Santa Fe City Council approved a measure June 10 requiring everyone in the city over 15 to wear a mask in most public settings, including in public where maintaining a distance of 6 feet from others is not possible.

Repeat offenders face a $50 fine for second and subsequent violations.

Visitors often wear masks or other face coverings in Santa Fe stores but are reportedly lax about keeping them on outside, even in crowded public places.

Downtown hotel and shop workers have attempted to spread the word about the rules, with many of their customers complying with requests.

“It’s going to get very interesting when you get the first guest who says, ‘I’m not wearing a mask,’” said Tom McCann, regional vice president of Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns several downtown properties. “We are hoping to get guidance from the state.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.