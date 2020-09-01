New Mexico surpasses Colorado in per-capita virus cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials reported 110 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight related deaths on Tuesday.

The Dona Ana County area that includes Las Cruces led all counties in terms of new infections with 32 cases. Cumulative statewide deaths from the coronavirus now number 787.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Mexico has decreased over the past two weeks, going from 156 new cases per day on Aug. 17 to 127 new cases per day on Aug. 31. That's according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data collected by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The rolling average of statewide daily deaths fell during the same period from 4.1 to 3.6.

Comparing seven-day averages of new cases smooths out anomalies in the data, including delays in test results.

New Mexico confirmed 88 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, far fewer that neighboring Texas with 250 but more than Colorado's 71.