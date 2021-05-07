New Mexico regulatory staff seeks hearing on utility merger

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The staff of New Mexico’s Public Regulation Commission is calling for a hearing on a proposed merger between the state’s largest electric utility and a U.S. subsidiary of global energy giant Iberdrola.
The staff members reiterated their concerns in a filing Friday, saying the hearing should be scheduled for June so regulators can hash out whether the multibillion-dollar deal is in the public’s interest. The filing notes that “significant opposition” still exists and the hearing should focus on testimony that was submitted earlier this year by numerous experts on behalf of environmental and consumer advocacy groups and the state attorney general's office.