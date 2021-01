Cedar Attanasio/AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is sticking with its approach to contracting with privately operated prisons — and possibly phasing them out as time and money allow, state Corrections Secretary Alisha Tafoya Lucero told a panel of lawmakers Thursday.

The top prison official under Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham voiced opposition to a bill that would make it unlawful for the state and local governments to contract with private prisons across New Mexico.