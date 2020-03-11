New Mexico plans surveillance for COVID-19 at nursing homes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's Health Department plans to deploy public health nurses this week to assisted care facilities for the elderly to look for evidence of the new coronavirus and ensure adequate precautions.

No COVID-19 cases have been detected in New Mexico after at least 69 tests. Health Department spokesman David Morgan on Tuesday confirmed the planned deployment of nurses and said visits to nursing homes already are underway by the agency's quality management bureau.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

State health officials are asking people who believe they have symptoms to call a state hotline before going to a physician or health care provider. They say the goal is to take care of patients in a way that does not expose other people to the possibility of infection.

The state is in the process of trying to expand testing availability to all people with signs of respiratory infection who test negative for influenza, regardless of travel history or contact with confirmed cases.