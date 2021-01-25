New Mexico officials point to vaccine supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Nearly one quarter of New Mexico’s population has registered to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but top officials with some of the state’s largest health care providers said Monday that inconsistencies with the supply chain are among the barriers to getting more shots in arms.

More than 507,700 residents have registered on New Mexico's vaccine website, and state health officials have been urging people to be patient as the focus is now shifting from vaccinating frontline health care workers, first responders and staff and residents at long-term care facilities to the oldest New Mexicans.