New Mexico lawmaker: Special session and tough choices ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s finances have been hit by a double-whammy with the pandemic and an oil-price crash, but one of the state's most influential lawmakers said Monday that decisions made during the last legislative session to build up reserves will help cushion that blow — at least for now.

In a message to fellow lawmakers, Sen. John Arthur Smith warned that a special legislative session and tough choices still lie ahead.

“These are strange days, to say the least,” wrote Smith, chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee. “Within the time period the governor had to act on bills, the state’s fiscal outlook changed entirely.”

Many of the state's new spending priorities and the upcoming challenges were outlined in a post-session review made public by the finance committee Monday.

Legislative analysts reported that the state now faces “considerable uncertainty” in light of depressed oil prices that threaten to halt production growth or result in production declines. They say that would have severe implications for state general funds for the current fiscal year and possibly beyond.

“Given the potential for oil prices to remain low and the U.S. economy to sink into recession in the coming quarters, even the recurring budget of $7.6 billion set for Fiscal Year 2021 may prove to be unsustainable,” they wrote.

It’s still unclear how soon lawmakers could be called upon to revise the budget. In response to an order from the state Supreme Court, legislative leaders have been discussing how lawmakers could convene and vote through remote electronic means. A response is due to the court Wednesday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on March 11 signed the budget for the next fiscal year while vetoing $150 million in infrastructure spending. She approved across-the-board pay increases for state workers and school staff and major new investments in public school education.

A week later, she acknowledged the deteriorating economic conditions and said a special legislative session would be needed to reconsider the budget, address public health needs and provide economic relief in response to the pandemic.

With New Mexico relying on the petroleum sector for more than a third of annual state income, state economists had warned of the forecast’s sensitivity to sudden oil price shocks that could lead to dramatic decreases in revenues. In December, they estimated revenues could come in $1.2 billion below projections depending on the price of oil and other effects on production and drilling activity.

Lawmakers responded during the recent legislative session by setting reserve levels at 25%. Analysts say that will provide a buffer to state operating budgets during the current fiscal year, but sharp declines going forward will force lawmakers to make major adjustments. They suggested reforms to broaden the tax base and lower rates to stabilize revenues.

Republican lawmakers have suggested holding spending to 2020 levels until new revenue estimates can be established. They've also called for rolling back new funding and programs in hopes of avoiding cuts to programs they say residents already rely on.