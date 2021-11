Cedar Attanasio/AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has vowed to request $59 million in capital funding during the upcoming legislative session to finance major improvements at the troubled New Mexico State Veterans’ Home.

She announced the plan in a ceremony Thursday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque, where she said veterans deserve respect and support, including in their later years.