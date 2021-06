SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is preparing for the first major rally of her reelection campaign.

Invitations to watch the Thursday evening event went out to campaign supporters, touting the Democratic governor's accomplishments on issues ranging from tax policy to recreational cannabis since taking office in January 2019.

But Lujan Grisham's Cabinet officials are confronting criticism over an estimated $250 million overpayment of unemployment benefits amid limited oversight of fraudulent claims, the use of an auto-deleting messaging app at the state's child welfare agency and missed deadlines for the state to receive federal education funds.

Early contenders for the Republican nomination to take on Lujan Grisham include Sandoval County Commissioner Jay Block. The last incumbent governor to lose reelection in New Mexico was Bruce King, who was defeated in 1994 by then-Republican Gary Johnson.

“We’ve slashed taxes for working families, delivered hundreds of millions of dollars of pandemic relief for small businesses, boosted school funding as part of our moonshot dream, legalized cannabis and so much more,” Lujan Grisham said in the email invitation.

Lujan Grisham signed legislation this year that expands two kinds of tax benefits for working and low-income families, along with a one-time $600 income tax credit or rebate to low-income workers. That relief is estimated at about $185 million in its first year.

She also signed legislation to raise the surtax on health insurance premiums by about $150 million annually. Some of those funds will be used to help lower monthly health insurance premiums for low-income individuals and employees of small businesses.

Newly signed marijuana reforms will establish legal cannabis sales by April 1, 2022. Starting June 29, people 21 and over can legally possess up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of marijuana.

State general fund spending on public schools is schedule to increase by 7.3%, or $234 million, for the fiscal year starting July 1.

The state Democratic Party is riding high after a lopsided win in Tuesday's special congressional election to fill an Albuquerque-based seat vacated by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.

Democrat Melanie Stansbury beat Republican state Sen. Mark Moores by about 24 percentage points.