New Mexico forecasters warn of dry, windy weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Strong winds and dry conditions are expected to boost fire danger around New Mexico over the next couple of days.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque say they’re monitoring the potential for severe winds each afternoon and evening from Saturday through Monday.

The greatest threat on Saturday will be along and west of the Rio Grande Valley. It will shift to the northern half of New Mexico on Sunday and to the northeast plains on Monday.

Peak wind gusts could reach 60 mph (96 kph).

The wind in combination with low relative humidity will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions. Forecasters are warning that any ongoing or new fire starts will have the ability to spread rapidly.