New Mexico court asked to review state anti-corruption law

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A court has asked the New Mexico Supreme Court to review an anti-corruption law under which the state attorney general had charged four public officials.

KRQE-TV reported Thursday that state Attorney General Hector Balderas has appealed or filed notice to appeal four cases involving wrongdoing by state and county officials in which district courts dismissed charges linked to the state Governmental Conduct Act.

A section of the law prohibits public employees from using their offices for their benefit.

District judges have said the law is too vague or is not intended for criminal charges.

The state Court of Appeals has deferred the matter the higher court, which has not announced if it will accept the case.

