New Mexico agency settles air pollution case with gas plant

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The state Environment Department said Friday it has reached a settlement with the operator of a gas plant in northwestern New Mexico over permit and regulatory violations that resulted in excess emissions.

The agency said CCI San Juan LLC has agreed to pay a $950,000 civil penalty.

State environmental regulators cited the company for emitting more than 1.6 million pounds of pollutants between October 2016 and November 2018 at the San Juan River Gas Plant near Farmington. The emissions included hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds.

State officials say failure to comply with emissions limits results in harmful levels of pollutants that can affect public health and the environment.

Environment Secretary James Kenney said in a statement that his agency will continue to pursue civil enforcement against polluters to the maximum extent allowed by law.