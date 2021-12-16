New Mexico Legislature sends pandemic aid bill to governor

Cedar Attanasio

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A spending bill is on it's way to the governor of New Mexico that would allocate $478 million in federal pandemic aid toward highways, internet infrastructure, tourism ads, hospital construction and more.

The state House on Thursday approved final changes from the Senate, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. The legislature is meeting in a special session to redraw congressional and legislative political districts to conform with population shifts in the 2020 national census.