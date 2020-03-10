New Mexico GOP contractor drops out of US Senate race

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. (AP) — Republican construction contractor Mick Rich has announced he is ending his second run for the U.S. Senate in New Mexico.

Rich said a statement Tuesday he remained committed to Republicans in the state and the re-election of President Donald Trump.

His announcement comes days after he failed to gain enough delegates to get on the ballot for the New Mexico GOP Senate primary.

Navajo Nation member and anti-abortion advocate Elisa Martinez won the top ballot position in the GOP race. She will vie against well-recognized television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti. Both are seeking to challenge U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is the lone candidate in the Democratic primary.

Rich lost to Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich in the general election in 2018.