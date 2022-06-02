New Mexico Democrats vie for attorney general in primary MORGAN LEE, Associated Press June 2, 2022 Updated: June 2, 2022 7:25 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Los Alamos County Elections Manager Victoria Martinez, right, and student clerk Katelyn Alarid retrieve absentee ballots from a drop box outside a public library in Los Alamos, N.M., on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Absentee and early in-person voting were underway in advance of Election Day on June 7. Democrats are deciding between two candidates for attorney general to compete in an open race in November. Five Republican candidates are pursuing the nomination for governor to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Audrey Esquibel of Santa Fe, fills out primary ballots at an early voting center in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Absentee and early in-person voting were underway in advance of Election Day on June 7. Democrats are deciding between two candidates for attorney general to compete in an open race in November. Five Republican candidates are pursuing the nomination for governor to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Registered Democrats Gilbert Archuleta, foreground, and Audrey Esquibel of Santa Fe fill out primary ballots at an early voting center in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Absentee and early in-person voting were underway in advance of Election Day on June 7. Democrats are deciding between two candidates for attorney general to compete in an open race in November. Five Republican candidates are pursuing the nomination for governor to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 A ballot drop box awaits deposits at an early voting center in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Absentee and early in-person voting were underway in advance of Election Day on June 7. Democrats are deciding between two candidates for attorney general to compete in an open race in November. Five Republican candidates are pursuing the nomination for governor to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Los Alamos County Elections Manager Victoria Martinez, right, and student clerk Katelyn Alarid, left, retrieve absentee ballots from a drop box outside a public library in Los Alamos, N.M., on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Absentee and early in-person voting were underway in advance of Election Day on June 7. Democrats are deciding between two candidates for attorney general to compete in an open race in November. Five Republican candidates are pursuing the nomination for governor to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Audrey Esquibel of Santa Fe, foreground, signs in to receive a primary election ballot at an early voting center in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Absentee and early in-person voting were underway in advance of Election Day on June 7. Democrats are deciding between two candidates for attorney general to compete in an open race in November. Five Republican candidates are pursuing the nomination for governor to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Gilbert Archuleta, left, receives a primary ballot at an early voting center in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Absentee and early in-person vote were underway in advance of Election Day on June 7. Democrats are deciding between two candidates for attorney general to compete in an open race in November. Five Republican candidates are pursuing the nomination for governor to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in the November general election. Morgan Lee/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic voters are deciding on a nominee for New Mexico attorney general as state prosecutors contend with a surge in urban gun violence, outside claims to scarce water supplies and concerns about pollution, consumer protection and political extremism.
Albuquerque-based District Attorney Raúl Torrez is running against State Auditor Brian Colón for the Democratic endorsement to succeed termed-out Democratic Attorney General Hector Balderas. Absentee and early in-person voting are underway in advance of Election Day on Tuesday.