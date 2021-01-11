New Mexico Democratic Party chair won't seek another term

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The chair of the New Mexico Democratic Party of New Mexico said Monday she will not run for another term when her current tenure ends in April.

Marg Elliston has served as chair for three years and led the party through two election cycles, including campaigning amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the recent election, Democrats solidified their majority in the state Legislature. They also held on to all but one congressional seat — losing the key southern district to Republican Yvette Herrell.