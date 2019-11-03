New Jersey voters deciding all 80 Assembly seats

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — All 80 seats in New Jersey's Democrat-led Assembly are on the ballot in Tuesday's election, with Republicans fighting to prevent a repeat of last year's rout in congressional races.

Voters in a single southern New Jersey district will also be picking a state senator to fill the seat Democratic Rep. Jeff Van Drew left open when he was elected to Congress.

There is also a single ballot question on whether to allow veterans living in retirement communities to get a $250 property tax deduction.

Polls open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., but mail-in ballots, which went out to voters Sept. 21, will also play a role in the outcome.