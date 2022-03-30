New Hampshire releases list of cops with credibility issues

New Hampshire released an expanded list Tuesday of police officers who it determined may have credibility concerns due to a range of infractions from excessive force to lying.
The list of 174 officers, released following legislation passed last year, aims to improve transparency by tracking officers whose credibility may be called into question during a trial because of something in their personnel records. There are officers on the list who worked for more than 90 different law enforcement agencies in New Hampshire, including the state police. It was unclear how many are still working for their department or anywhere in the state.