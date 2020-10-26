New Hampshire opens bridge linking state to Vermont

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) — A new bridge is open across the Connecticut River, linking Lancaster with Guildhall, Vermont, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation says.

The new U.S. Route 2 Rogers’ Rangers bridge is named for the military unit that fought for the British during the French and Indian Wars in the 1750s and 1760s. The rangers were led by New Hampshire native Major Robert Rogers.

The $10 million bridge replaces a bridge of the same name. With the new bridge open, the next phase of the project will involve removing the old bridge, which was built in 1950, and the approaches.

The project is due to be finished next June.

In 1757 Rogers, wrote the “Rules of Ranging,” guidelines still considered part of the history of the current U.S. Army Rangers.