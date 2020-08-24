New Hampshire officials are investigating infant death

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire law enforcement agencies continued Monday to investigate the death of a baby in the town of Claremont.

State and local police were seen going in and out of an apartment complex on Monday, a day after the New Hampshire attorney general's office announced that the death of an infant was under investigation.

So far, New Hampshire law enforcement officials are providing scant information other than to say they're investigating an “untimely death.”