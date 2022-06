PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has been convicted of kidnapping and murder in connection with his role in the 2015 death of a woman whose bound and gagged body was found burning beside some railroad tracks in Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

Julian Squires, 48, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was convicted Thursday in Plymouth Superior Court after a 10-day trial and seven hours of jury deliberations, the Plymouth district attorney's office said in a statement.