New Hampshire governor vetoes redistricting bill

The governor of New Hampshire for the second year in a row vetoed a bipartisan bill that would have created an independent commission in New Hampshire to redraw the state’s legislative districts.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is up for reelection, on Friday argued there is no need for the commission because gerrymandering is rare in the state and the current redistricting process was fair.

"New Hampshire has a redistricting process that is fair, representative, and accountable to voters. New Hampshire takes the process seriously and we should take pride that issues of gerrymandering in the State are rare," Sununu said in his veto statement. "As we have made clear time and time again this legislative session, we must be careful before pursuing wholesale changes to systems that have proven themselves to work for New Hampshire.

Supporters, including the state's Democratic Party, argued Sununu's veto was a blow to individual rights and transparency.

“Governor Sununu’s veto of a non-partisan plan to create fair voting districts shows that he’s willing to throw away what’s just and fair because he’s scared of what would happen if every Granite Stater’s vote is counted," Ray Buckley, chair of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Like Trump who is desperately lobbying to delay our elections, Sununu is also attempting to rig our elections to help the Republican Party and himself.”

Sununu also vetoed a bill that would have allowed voters to register when they apply for a driver's license or an identification card at the Division of Motor Vehicles. He argued there were already plenty of ways for someone to register to vote, including by absentee ballot during the 2020 cycle due to the coronavirus.

"New Hampshire has a very accessible voter registration process. Voters have the option of in-person registration with town clerks, same-day registration on Election Day and the ability to register by absentee for those with disabilities or who will be temporarily absent on election day," he said in his veto statement. "This ease of registering to vote in New Hampshire is reflected in the high percentage of eligible voting age individuals who are able to register and vote every year."

Supporters of the bill said the governor missed an opportunity to improve election security and streamline the registration process.

“Under the shadow of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we should be doing all we can to reduce the risk inherent in the amount of time people are required to spend in public spaces to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” said Rep. David Cote, a Democrat from Nashua who chairs the House Election Law Committee.