New Hampshire getting $8.6M in public housing funds

New Hampshire is getting more than $8.6 million for public housing authorities to modernize housing for families and seniors.

The funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development is part of $2.7 billion being awarded nationally.

Housing authorities use the funding to complete large-scale improvements such as replacing roofs or making energy-efficient upgrades to replace old plumbing and electrical systems.

In New Hampshire, grants are going to 14 cities and towns, ranging from more than than $105,000 in Berlin to nearly $2.7 million in Manchester.