New Hampshire-Vermont bridge gets national historic listing

LYME, N.H. (AP) — An 83-year-old bridge connecting New Hampshire and Vermont has been named to the National Register of Historic Places.

The 471-foot Lyme-East Thetford Bridge connects the towns of Lyme, New Hampshire, and East Thetford, Vermont, across the Connecticut River.

The bridge was built when changes in steel rolling technology made it possible to use sectional beams, making truss bridge construction faster and less expensive.

American Bridge Company, a subsidiary of J.P. Morgan’s United States Steel Company, fabricated steel components for the bridge. The company was the contractor for the original Memorial Bridge between Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and Kittery, Maine.

A mid-river reinforced concrete pier as well as the bridge’s abutments rest on 12-foot steel piles driven into the river bottom.

The Lyme-East Thetford Bridge was placed on the New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s “red list” of bridges in 2013, requiring it to be inspected twice a year.

