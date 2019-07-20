New Greek PM emphasizes tax cuts, jobs, security

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, is applauded by lawmakers after presenting his government's policies during a parliamentary session in Athens, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, right, is applauded by lawmakers after presenting his government's policies during a parliamentary session in Athens, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New Greek PM emphasizes tax cuts, jobs, security 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has outlined cutting taxes, attracting jobs and tackling rising crime as his top priorities.

Mitsotakis announced he would immediately implement a reduction in property taxes on Saturday while opening a 3-day parliamentary debate on his new conservative government's policy statement.

He says he will stick to the fiscal targets demanded by Greece's creditors that the previous left-wing government agreed to meet, including an "excessive" primary budget surplus equivalent to 3.5% of gross domestic product, adding that he would try to negotiate different terms next year.

Mitsotakis also promised to abolish laws that made it easier for convicted felons and terrorists to be released from prison early and to re-establish maximum security prisons the previous government abolished.

A confidence motion will follow the debate late Monday.