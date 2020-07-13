New Darien home baking company delivers baked goods to your door

A sampling of what 5 Mile River Baking has to offer.

In the mood for some kitchen sink cookies or pretzel foccaccia but don’t feel like going through the hassle of baking yourself?

A new baking company in Darien has those and more — delivered right to your door.

While the pandemic has altered many realities as we know it, in some cases it caused others to become creative while quarantined. This was the case for 5 Mile River Baking, named after one of the many bodies of water in Darien.

Co-founded and operated by Tucker Puljic, a Darien resident and 2016 graduate of Greens Farms Academy, and his business partner and girlfriend, Katrina Newfrock, both are fourth year culinary and business entrepreneurship students at Johnson & Wales University.

Confronted with the lack of jobs in the Culinary industry this summer due to COVID-19, they decided it was the perfect time for them to explore their entrepreneurial interests.

Operating out of Tucker’s home kitchen in Darien, they have started their business under the State of CT’s Cottage Food industry which allows individuals to sell food prepared in a home kitchen. Passed in 2018, Cottage Food is a potential stimulus for the economy, especially for those currently without a job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

5 Mile River Baking offers a variety of baked goods, fresh baked and delivered, including Chocolate Beer Babka, Pretzel Focaccia, and Kitchen Sink Cookies.

For more information or to see their offerings, email 5mileriverbaking@gmail.com.

Also visit them on Instagram @5mileriverbaking and Facebook @5mileriverbaking.