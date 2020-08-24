New Darien Library director to promote diversity, inclusion

Growing up in Flushing, N.Y., as an only child surrounded by many older adults, Darien’s new library director Kiera Parrott said she developed an appreciation for people of all ages — and especially seniors.

“I grew up in this two-family home,” Parrott said. “I lived on one side with my maternal grandparents and aunts, uncles, and great-grandmother who lived with us until 1996. On the other side was my grandmother’s sister and her family and extended uncles and aunts an cousins.”

Parrott will get lots of opportunities to interact with all different groups of people in her new position, which officially begins Sept. 8.

In her new role, she replaces Alan Kirk Gray, who recently retired after six years as director and 11 years in various other roles at the library.

There will be a meet and greet with Parrott on Thursday, Sept. 17 in the library's courtyard, from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit the Darien Library website and click “Events.”

Full circle

Parrott’s life is now coming full circle, since she worked at the Darien Library from 2008 to 2013, as a children’s librarian and collection development coordinator. She then became head of children’s services.

Since 2015, Parrott has been the reviews and production director at the Library Journal and School Library Journal, and from 2013 to 2015, she served as editor of reviews, for the School Library Journal.

In her current position, she’s in charge of both editorial departments’ Library Journal and School Library Journal reviews, and the art and production departments.

“We review about 12,000 to 14,000 books and materials every year,” said Parrott, will be moving to Norwalk with her husband Billy Parrott, an associate director at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library at the New York Public Library.

“The big responsibility when I took on the art and teams productions about a year ago was making sure we keep deadlines on time,” she said.

She also worked on establishing good communication practices between teams.

Over the past seven years that she has been at her position, Parrott said a lot has changed in publishing.

“These magazines are over 140 years old. There is a devoted readership who reads print, but the world is changing and publishing is not what it used to be,” she said.

One of her charges “was to re-imagine what those brands can be outside of the print object,” she said.

Additionally, Parrot said she has spent a lot of time launching and expanding professional development offerings, trainings and other networking opportunities for librarians around the country.

Encouraging diversity, inclusion

Parrott is creator and lead facilitator for the Library Journal and School Library Journal Diversity Workshops.

“We have 2,000-plus library reviewers all over the country who review books for us. We developed a curriculum and did an eight week long course on implicit bias and privilege,” she said. “We got great feedback.”

Parrott has traveled all around the United States, participating in workshops and training in regard to stereotypes and inequities in library service.

Implicit bias comes down to “intent verses impact,” Parrot said.

“Almost all librarians have great intentions,” she said. “You love to serve your community.”.

However, she said, “most of the people look like me and you — they are white and middle class,” she said. “That homogeneity leads to a lot of sameness in decision making.”

Parrott continued: “With implicit bias, our human brains are wired to gravitate towards things that are like us. We tend to like things that are similar to our own experiences.”

She said that if librarians only think about things they like and that resonate for them, they’ll create a collection of reading materials that resembles themselves.

She said she plans to help librarians broaden their perspective and take in other viewpoints. She’s looking to bring in more people of color and different walks of life into the librarianship.

“It requires more strategic thinking in our hiring requirements, and making sure our internal culture is inclusive and welcoming,” she said.

Strategic planning

A big project over the next year at the Darien Library is strategic planning, according to Parrott.

“The library needs a new strategic plan for next five or six years,” Parrott said.

For its strategic planning, the library staff will be looking at the vision and mission statements of the library.

“It’s a chance for us to gather with the community and to really think and dream about what do we want the Darien Library to be over the next five to 10 years,” she said.

Parrot continued: “It’s about dreaming big and coming up with flexible framework that’s responsive to the community’s needs.”

She said she looks forward to “a lot of good conversations” with staff, administrators, and friends of the library, including members of the community, town officials, and “all the wonderful nonprofit groups the library has partnered with, such as the YWCA of Darien/Norwalk.”

Hospitality — “a priority”

According to Parrott, it has always been the legacy of Louise Berry — who was Darien Library’s director for 35 years — for extreme customer service and hospitality at the library.

“Louise has been an inspiration and mentor to me,” Parrott said.

“When I first applied to Darien Library in 2008, I had lunch with Louise and one of the first things Louise said to me was, ‘You will never get in trouble at the Darien Library for making a decision that benefits that patron in front of you.’”

The number one rule Parrot said that Berry has taught her is to do whatever it takes to satisfy a patron and go out of their way to get the patron whatever they need.

“When I heard that, I knew then that this is the library I need to be at. I want to be in a place that values public service in a fundamental way,” she said. “Berry’s legacy is one I want to protect and grow.”

