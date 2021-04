The Darien Beautification Commission has welcomed new members, Colleen Kalvaitis, Lauren Rossi, Amanda Segura and Jackie Stoddard.

Kalvaitis, and Stoddard recently joined the commission members, Juliet Cain, Tracey Whitehead and Sue Okie for a Town Hall spring clean up, and planting effort.

Stoddard’s daughters, Cassidy and Ainsley McKee, pictured above, also helped along with former co chairman, Lucia Zachowski.

Commission Member Elizabeth Hall cleaned up the Darien train station berm on another day.

The commission sponsors the flowering baskets hung on the lamp posts in downtown every year, the Adopt A Garden Program and the Town Hall Pollinator Garden and other plantings.

Residents can contact Juliet Cain, julietcain808@gmail.com for more information.