New Canaan man charged with DUI, controlled substance possession

On Jan 15, at about 5 p.m. Darien Police responded to the report of a single car motor vehicle accident on St. Nicholas Road where a car left the road and struck a fence.

Upon arrival they made contact with the vehicle operator, identified as Daniel Snelwar, 46, of New Canaan. Snelwar allegedly stated he swerved to avoid a cat, causing him to leave the road and impact the fence.

Darien Police said the officer noted that Snelwar seemed to be acting as if under the influence of a substance, but did not detect the odor of alcohol coming from him.

Police said an officer observed a plastic bag in Snelwar’s shirt pocket, which Snelwar allegedly told officers contained OxyContin. Snelwar stated they were a prescription but did not have proof/container, police said. When asked, Snelwar allegedly admitted to taking one of the pills earlier in the day, police said. Snelwar was asked to perform field sobriety testing, which he failed to complete to standard, according to police.

Snelwar was placed under arrest and transported to headquarters where he was processed for the operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, possession of narcotics outside original container, possession of a controlled substance and failure to drive right.

At headquarters, Snelwar allegedly submitted to urine testing. Snelwar was released on a $500 bond and is due in court on Jan. 22.