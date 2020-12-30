New California laws address virus, fires, law enforcement DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 1:06 a.m.
1 of11 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020 file photo, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, of Lakewood, addresses Assembly members after his reelection as speaker during the organizational session in Sacramento, Calif. In order to make sure the Assembly members had enough room to follow social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus the Assembly session was held at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings. Despite pandemic restrictions, the legislature managed to pass hundreds of bills in 2020. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020 file photo, freshman Assemblywoman Lisa Calderon, D-Whittier, foreground center, and other members of the state Assembly are sworn in to office, in Sacramento, Calif. In order to make sure the Assembly members had enough room to follow social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus the Assembly session was held at the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings. Despite pandemic restrictions, the legislature managed to pass hundreds of bills in 2020. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Herman Termeer, 54, stands on the roof of his home as the Blue Ridge Fire burns along a hillside in Chino Hills, Calif. Despite pandemic restrictions, the California legislature managed to pass hundreds of bills in 2020, including one that requires homeowners in fire-prone areas to reduce vegetation within 100 feet of their structures, as well as eliminating vegetation immediately adjacent to structures. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — What a strange legislative year it was.
The coronavirus pandemic forced California state lawmakers to twice shut down their sessions for weeks at a time — the first unexpected work stoppage in 158 years. Masked lawmakers tried to limit the number of bills they considered, but still ran out of time on the final night, partly because quarantined Republican senators had to vote remotely.