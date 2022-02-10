New Café at Darien Library to employ adults with disabilities: ‘Accessible, inclusive and welcoming to all’
Cafe employee Melanie Luchetta and cafe manager Ryan Meltzer assist a customer at The Cafe at Darien Library in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Cafe employee Melanie Luchetta rings up library employee Pat Sheary at The Cafe at Darien Library in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Cafe employee Melanie Luchetta and cafe manager Ryan Meltzer pose behind the counter at The Cafe at Darien Library in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
Sandwiches from Michael Joseph's Catering are for sale at The Cafe.
Various snacks are for sale at The Cafe at Darien Library in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
A variety of beverages are for sale at The Cafe at Darien Library in Darien, Conn. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.
DARIEN — The Darien Library officially opened its Café to the public this week, the result of a partnership with Abilis that provides employment opportunities for several local adults with disabilities.
The Café is funded through a $65,838 grant from the Darien Foundation, with the funds put toward equipment, accessible appliances and technology for Abilis employees at the Café. A Greenwich-based nonprofit, Abilis offers services for over 700 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.