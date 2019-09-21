New $30M supportive housing complex completed in the Bronx

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State officials are hailing the completion of a new $30 million supportive housing complex in the Bronx.

The facility, in the Bedford Park neighborhood, includes 82 apartments for low-income families at risk of homelessness as well as adults with disabilities.

Known as Webster Green, the facility will connect residents to services including job training and health care intended to help them avoid becoming homeless. Disabled adult residents will be able to access supportive services that help them live independently.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, announced the end of construction Thursday.

He said Webster Green is part of a broader $20 billion, five-year effort to increase affordable housing throughout the Bronx, New York City and the entire state.