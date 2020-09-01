Never forget: Darien to memorialize Sept. 11 with annual ceremony

The town of Darien will memorialize Sept. 11 at its memorial behind Middlesex Middle School on Friday, Sept. 11.

The Town of Darien's Monuments & Ceremonies Commission will hold its annual 9/11 Memorial Service at the 9/11 monument located behind Middlesex Middle School on Friday, Sept. 11.

Gathering time will be 8:20, with the service to commence at 8:30.

Based upon prior years' attendance, we do not anticipate any issue complying with the State's gathering stricture.

All attendees must wear masks and observe appropriate social-distancing protocol.

The ceremony is anticipated to last 15 minutes.

Those planning to drive should use the lower parking lot accessible from Edgerton Street