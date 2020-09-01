https://www.darientimes.com/news/article/Never-forget-Darien-to-memorialize-Sept-11-with-15531424.php
Never forget: Darien to memorialize Sept. 11 with annual ceremony
Photo: Megan Spicer
The Town of Darien's Monuments & Ceremonies Commission will hold its annual 9/11 Memorial Service at the 9/11 monument located behind Middlesex Middle School on Friday, Sept. 11.
Gathering time will be 8:20, with the service to commence at 8:30.
Based upon prior years' attendance, we do not anticipate any issue complying with the State's gathering stricture.
All attendees must wear masks and observe appropriate social-distancing protocol.
The ceremony is anticipated to last 15 minutes.
Those planning to drive should use the lower parking lot accessible from Edgerton Street
