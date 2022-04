RENO, Nev. (AP) — In a rare emergency move, the U.S government temporarily declared a Nevada toad endangered Monday because a geothermal power plant in the works about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Reno could result in its extinction.

The Fish and Wildlife Service announced it is formally proposing a rule to list the Dixie Valley toad as an endangered species subject to 60 days of public comment.